Summers County teachers use app to connect with students and parents

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Teachers at Hinton Area Elementary School in Summers County are going digital to help their students and parents this semester.

They are making a Bitmoji app for their classes. Parents and students can use the app to learn more about their teachers, and assignments. Teachers hope it will make virtual learning a little easier and more personal.

Amber Martin is a third grade teacher in Hinton Area, and has been training to better familiarize herself with the app programming.

“We’ve got ‘about me’ and ‘contacts’ sections, links that they can click on that they will be using in the classroom once they come back to school,” Martin added. “Resources may be on there, scheduling may be on there. It’s whatever the teacher feels important for their classroom to use.”

The app should be ready for when classes begin in September.