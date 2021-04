HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Looking for a summer job in Summers County? The City of Hinton is taking applications for their Wild Water Express Park on Front Street. They are searching for concession workers as well as lifeguards.

The city will also provide the lifeguard certification class. If you are interested, you can pick up your application at Hinton city hall or The fitness center. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.