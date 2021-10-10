Summers County woman faces charges of Possession and Child Neglect

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County woman is facing charges of Possession and Child Neglect following a traffic stop.

According to Summer County Sheriff Justin Faris, Goldie Bosold was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, after a deputy pulled her over for a traffic violation and an unrestrained child. During the investigation, Deputy Ward allegedly found heroin in the car which was packaged for distribution.

According to Faris, Deputy Ward also found other items consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs.

Bosold is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin and Child Negect.