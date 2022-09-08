HINTON, WV (WVNS)–Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is celebrating a new $5 million renovation to its facility.

Summers NRC is part of the American Medical Facilities Management family. The center specializes in skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation to home, and long-term care services and provides care for up to 120 residents. The renovations give more space for residents to fellowship and dine, and more parking options were also added.

“We’ve increased the area for our therapy and rehab.,” said Executive Director Brad Stump. “We’ve increased the area life activities area, dining area – just anthing that directory affects our ability to serve our residents and improve quality of life for them.”

Stump said this upgrade gives them the opportunity to better serve the residents. Sumers NRC also does not only cover Summers County but also Greenbrier, Mercer, Raleigh and parts of Tazewell Counties as well.