(WVNS) — Tie dye may be synonymous with the 60s and 70s, but the art of tie dye goes back much farther in human history. A few thousand years, in fact, to 4,000 BCE. While there are many processes to the art, depending on fabric or dye types, we turn our focus to an at home, easy way to tie dye paper. An inexpensive but fun activity for the kids to not only enjoy the process of making the paper but using it as well.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Paper or foam plate

Shaving Cream (the foam kind, not gel)

Popsicle Stick/toothpick/stick

Food Coloring

White Paper (printer paper or cardstock)

Gloves (optional)

Paper Towel

Plastic Table Cloth (for easier clean up)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1: Cover your table or work area with a plastic table cloth to make the clean up process easier once finished as this can be messy.

Step 2: Cover your plate with an even layer of shaving cream. Use enough to cover the entire plate in a flat, unified way.

Step 3: Put a few drops of food coloring on the shaving cream. The options are endless and totally up to you in which colors to use. Mix and match or keep it simple depending on the design you’d like to have.

Step 4: Using your stick, popsicle stick, or toothpick, swirl the food coloring gently until you have a pattern you like. This step is fully creative.

Step 5: For this step, gloves would come in handy as food color can stain hands. With your tie dye shaving cream, take a piece of paper and gently lay it on top of the shaving cream. Gently run your fingers across the paper to ensure the entire surface touches the shaving cream.

Step 6: Pull the paper away from the plate and lay it dry side down on the table.

Step 7: Use a paper towel to wipe away the shaving cream from the paper. Steady, light pressured movements will work best as wet paper can tear easily. This will expose the tie dye pattern left on your paper. Repeat steps 2-7 as many times as you’d like!

Step 8: Allow your new tie dye paper to dry completely. For faster result, set the paper in the sun. Otherwise, any dry area will work.

Step 9: Once dry you can use your tie dye paper for drawings, letters, or decoration.

TIPS:

– Food coloring can stain skin, tables, floors, etc., but rubbing alcohol can remove this. After using rubbing alcohol, use warm water and soap to remove any residue.

– Food coloring on clothing can be removed with some liquid laundry detergent & ammonia mixed with warm water. Apply a small amount to the stain, rub gently with your hands for soft brush. Wash in regular laundry until stain is completely removed.



All the items listed for this project were purchased at a local dollar store for under $10. With several of these staple items already found in most homes, the cost can be much lower making this a cheap activity.