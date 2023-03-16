MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– The Summit Bechtel Reserve is hosting a job fair this weekend at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center.

Summit Bechtel Reserve is one of four national facilities with the Boy Scouts of America, and they are looking to fill over 150 positions before the summer begins.

Some of the available positions include jobs in hospitality, outdoor recreation, outdoor education, management and logistics.

The job fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Braxton Rhodes, Family Adventure Camp Training Manager, said there is also plenty of opportunity for career growth.

“Six years ago I started working here seasonally, and now, I’ve built my career here,” said Rhodes. “I’ve loved working here just because the staff are very fun, we care about each other, and everyone works together to create that life-changing experience for all youth.”

If you can’t make the job fair but still want to apply, visit their website here.