GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– If you’re looking to work this summer, there are plenty of opportunities for you at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Jobs are available for everyone including opportunities as canopy tour guides for the adventurous and administrative positions for those not so fond of the outdoors.

While checking out jobs available, you can also take a guided tour of the grounds.

“Our summer program is going to be ramping up in the next month or so we are trying to fill our summer positions and provide opportunities for locals to find opportunities,” said Matt Reineck the Director of Programs. “It’s part-time, not full-time.”



The job fair will be at the Hazel Ruby Welcome Center on Rt. 19 in Fayette County on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.