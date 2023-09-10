Tonight we have a Flood Watch in effect for our region. Slow-moving rain and thunderstorms will cause local high water issues. Severe weather is not expected, but we can’t rule out a few wind gusts. Mudslide/hill slips will be a concern with runoff. We will see rainfall diminish in activity after midnight, clearing west to east, with patchy fog possible toward dawn. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Monday, a weak high-pressure system moves in. Give yourself extra commute time with patchy fog expected. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Monday afternoon, especially over the mountains and points east. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for most. Drier weather moves in overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Dense fog is likely into the morning hours on Tuesday.

Monday’s temperatures are looking good.

Tuesday, a cold front approaches and moves through our region bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have increasing confidence that at least isolated high water issues will again be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. The frontal system will exit and shower activity will end west-to-east overnight. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with lows cooling down into the 50s behind the front and drier weather returning.

Wednesday begins dry but as high pressure moves out and a front drops in from the Great Lakes, some showers will be possible during the day. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the 50s in the mountains and in the low to mid 60s in the lowlands.

Hello ragweed, my old friend… *achoo*

Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry, and mild with highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the end of the work week and through the weekend will be fluctuating in a true Appalachian late summer fashion. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s will end the workweek with warmup signals in the forecast Sunday into Monday. September 10th is the climatological peak of hurricane season! We are watching the tropics closely for any developing systems that could impact our area. For those outdoor plans, the StormTracker 59 free app has your forecast for your location, the interactive radar that will allow you to zoom to your town and much more at the push of a button to keep you updated and informed while you’re home or out and about.

Your latest 10-day forecast. I like those lows in the 40s…

TROPICS UPDATE: Hurricane Lee is now a Category 3 hurricane in the Central Atlantic with 120 mph winds as of 4PM Sunday, September 10th. Long range forecasts look to keep Lee out to sea, with a northern turn soon. Hazardous beach conditions continue for the Atlantic seaboard.

Lee, stay away.

In your extended we look to feel a little more like fall as we get closer to the official end of summer September 22nd. First day of fall on the 23rd is looking seasonal so far. Of course, with hurricane season reaching its peak season, eyes on the Atlantic ocean and Gulf of Mexico for changes to long forecast trends.

TONIGHT

T-storms fade, showers remain. Muggy. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Dry start, sct showers PM. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Sun & clouds. Sct. showers at times. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns, cooler. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Building clouds, hit and miss showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers and t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Sun & clouds. Iso. AM shower east. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and comfy. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine, touch warmer. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Fall like sunshine. Highs in the 70s.