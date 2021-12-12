Sunny, chilly weekend, another warmup this week

Quite a beautiful, but breezy and chilly day for our region today, which will continue for the rest of the afternoon. The northwest wind will wane after sunset, with crystal-clear overnight skies that will be very nice for skywatchers. Tonight, because we won’t have a blanket of clouds, we will experience strong “radiational cooling”, which means you can expect lows to dip into the 20s in the Beckley region, while the high elevations can expect lows in the teens.

Monday brings a quick turnaround from Sunday temperature wise as we warm up to above average again to start the work week. We go from the 30s back to the upper 40s to low 50s for most, as sunny skies and southerly winds become the dominant weather feature of the day. A strong area of high pressure is expected to build to our south-southeast, which will keep things dry and clear.



Tuesday looks to remain nice as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs working their way up into the mid 50s. A light southeast wind and relative humidity dropping into the upper 30%-low 40% range during the afternoon will increase our fire risk. Please encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to heed burning restrictions and check to see if any extended restrictions or bans are in place before burning brush. Overnights start to climb out of the freezing territory with lows in the mid to upper 30s.



Wednesday we’re still quiet and enjoying above average temps. All of us will see the 50s in some degree. Upper 50s towards the south, low 50s for the mountains. Sunshine stays with us all day.

Thursday will see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of us, and also brings the first good chance of rain showers back to the region as a cold front approaches. Shower chances will be highest in the late evening and overnight hours.



Friday looks to bring back the rain in the afternoon with another weak system. Mix of sun and clouds begin the day but rain will certainly work its way in later. This will not be a significant rain event for us, but the front may stall out and bring unsettled weather into the weekend. Highs remain relatively mild for this far along into December with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

In the extended forecast, we are trending towards unsettled weather and some cooling off for Christmas week. What will Christmas have in store? Right now, trends are above-average for temperatures into Christmas weekend. However, make sure you check back with us regularly to see what we’re thinking for your holiday travel plans and dreams of Yuletide winter snows.



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Crystal clear skies and cold. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up, milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, above average. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, showers possible late. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers move back in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Clouds increase, rain late. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Chilly rain/mix. Highs in the upper 30s

TUESDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

