Beckley, WV (WVNS) – The summer experience is a fun time for many. Here in the mountain state, many people are excited to get out to the trails or head out to the water.

However, the longer you’re outside, the more likely you are to encounter dangers like sunburns.

Sunburns happen due to exposure to ultraviolet light.

Paul Seamann, Director of Operations for Jan-Care Ambulance Service, said one household product can protect you: sunscreen.

“Sunburn is a burn. It’s a first-degree burn and it can turn into a second-degree burn. Sunscreen helps protect the skin and an intact skin is your best protection against heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Seamann said.

You can usually find bottles of sunscreen labeled with different SPF numbers. SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor.

The bigger the number on the sunscreen bottle, the more protection it will provide against ultraviolet light.

Seamann says it’s still a great idea to cover up even when you don’t think you need it.

“The UV light can go through clouds. A lot of the times for people that stay out longer, even when it’s overcast, can certainly get the UV radiation that will cause the sunburn situation,” he explained.

Seamann says it doesn’t take much for sunburns to happen, sometimes just 15 to 20 minutes.

He also mentions sunscreen can help prevent future dangers including skin cancer.

Seamann says if you are unsure to put on sunscreen or not, pay attention to how you feel.

“The idea is just don’t get in a situation where once you start to feel that first tinge of heat, and that first bit of redness, is the immediate time for you to get out of the sun,” Seamann said.