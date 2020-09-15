Sunset Berry Farm becomes wedding venue, outdoor photography spot

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — After experiencing a global pandemic and a late frost, which wiped up most of the crop, Sunset Berry Farm found a new way to get back on their feet.

Jennifer Gilkerson is a volunteer at Sunset Berry Farm. Her husband owns it.

“We had to quickly come up with another way to generate some revenue for our farm this year,” Gilkerson said. “So, we planted some sunflowers anywhere there was space.”

Gilkerson said she and her husband decided to transform their property at the top of Flat Mountain into a wedding venue and outdoor photography spot. So far, only some of the Sunflowers are planted. By this time next year, Gilkerson said she hopes their four acre field will be full of sunflowers and include a sunflower maze.

Gilkerson said she even had photographers travel from up to two hours away to take advantage of their scenery.

“We’ve got photographers coming from up to two ours away and they’re bringing all their clients in,” Gilkerson said. “They’re doing family photo sessions and little mini sessions. They’re eating at our restaurants and shopping at the stores that are open. So, we feel pretty good about this one.”

Even after everything 2020 threw at Sunset Berry Farm, Gilkerson said they are able to stay open with a never quit attitude.

“It’s pretty cool actually to not give up and to actually figure out something that does work,” Gilkerson said. “We constantly have to assess our business, and assess our customers, and our community and try to keep coming up with ways to fulfill their needs. So, we kinda did something right this time.”