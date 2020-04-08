Sunset Berry Farm finds new ways to sell strawberries during COVID-19 pandemic

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Local farms around the state are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Gilkerson and her husband are the owners of Sunset Berry Farm in Alderson; however, the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly picking away at their business.

“We don’t think we can sell all of the strawberries we’re going to have,” Gilkerson said.

Instead of having their two acre field full of customers picking strawberries, the idea is to only let 25 people on the field at a time. But Gilkerson is not letting COVID-19 put a damper on her business.

“We’re all having to think outside the box to figure out ways to get our products to the customers,” Gilkerson said.

Now, Sunset Berry Farm is now offering deliveries on their website. Home delivery is available to those living in the Lewisburg/Alderson area. For those living farther away from the farm, Gilkerson said their plan is to have one set spot in a high traffic area for people to get their strawberries.

“We’ll sort of do a drive-through service for folks to pick up in those places,” Gilkerson said.

Not every aspect of the farm life is a challenge right now. Gilkerson said there are positives to be seen during this time.

“The strawberries do seem to be waking up early this year,” Gilkerson said. “So, I don’t know if that’s something meant to be because there is a need for food this year. Maybe that’s happening for a reason.”