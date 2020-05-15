Sunset Berry Farm loses half of crop to frost damage

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Just one month ago, Jennifer Gilkerson worried about the impact of COVID-19 on her strawberry farm. To add to her already full plate, frost visited Sunset Berry Farm, taking nearly half their crop.

“It’s hard not to be a little bit down this year,” Gilkerson said. “We sort of feel a little defeated, but that’s what happens in farming.”

Before the strawberry comes a delicate flower. The flower is not able to survive temperatures below 32 degrees. Even with frost blankets, Gilkerson said you are still taking a gamble.

“There are a few strawberries in one section of the field, so it’s not a total loss,” Gilkerson said.

Before the frost hit, Gilkerson said they planned to diversify their crop this season.

“We actually have watermelon crops going in this year, tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupe, green beans,” Gilkerson said. “So, we actually kind of already prepared for it not really knowing we were preparing for it. So, we’ll probably recover.”

Gilkerson said every year cannot be their year, but they are hopeful the new additions to the farm will bring a fruitful future.