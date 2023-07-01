ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– For the first time ever, the owners of Sunset Berry Farms threw a West Virginia Fairy Garden Festival in Alderson on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Event-goers dressed up as fairies and explored the enchanted forest, 15 whimsical vendors, food options and a scavenger hunt in the garden.

The event included a frog hop contest, an outdoor bounce pad, a tractor ride and a costume contest as well. The winner of the costume contest received a $50 first place prize and the fairy garden winner received $100.

Jennifer Gilkerson, the owner of Sunset Berry Farms, said the day was magical and overall a big success.

“For our first annual Fairy Garden Festival, we had a great day,” said Gilkerson. “The crowd wasn’t huge, but there was just enough people here to have a wonderful time.”

Gilkerson hopes to make the fairy festival an annual event that gets bigger and better each year.

She also mentioned the next big event at the farm will be the Sunflower Festival where they will be adding a pageant.