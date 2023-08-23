Wednesday morning, we catch a small and brief break in the humidity making for a comfortable start. Those with outdoor plans or chores to catch up on, our morning looks great to sneak a few hours of work in. By the afternoon, humidity begins to increase allowing for a few clouds to filter in as we work our way into the upper 80s west, low 80s east. We’re dry through Wednesday night, but the remnants of Hilary are just off towards our east through Pennsylvania and Maryland. A stray shower after midnight possible for our extreme north-eastern counties.

Thursday morning, a few spotty showers are possible through Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties but those farther west and south will remain dry. That is until the afternoon. Temps rise into the upper 80s and low 90s across the board and humidity, once again, pushes into the oppressive zone. Feel like temps inch towards the 90s during the heat of the day. A few showers and thunderstorms likely for the late afternoon east of I-77 long the eastern state line. One or two storms could produce pea sized hail and bring heavy rain. These storms won’t break the heat and will, in fact, create a steamy, unbearably humid evening.

Friday, we have a great potential to hit the 90-degree mark after morning lows only cool into the upper 60s and low 70s. While we look to stay dry, an afternoon stray shower will pass through north of I-79 but that doesn’t mean our northern counties can’t see one or two. Either way, the heat of the day will be the main story. Remember to stay hydrated and take several breaks if out in the heat for long periods of time.

Saturday, we catch some relief from the heat, but the humidity remains. Highs for the day ease a bit into the mid 80s but that August sun will certainly do its best to remind us summer is holding tough. With that said, a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms are possible as a cold front advances on the region. Highly scattered in nature, so the safe bet would be to plan for rain but keep an eye on our interactive radar to see where storms are in your area. Not everyone will see rain on Saturday.



Sunday clouds filter in most of the day but sunshine helps bring us back into the mid 80 but this time our eastern mountains look to be slightly cooler in the low 80s. Showers won’t be too far behind the clouds as what moisture from the remnants of Tropical Depression Harold push into the region from the northwest.



Monday a few showers try to interrupt the day making for a good umbrella day, but with that said, sunshine through broken clouds will be the main theme. Highs are cooled a bit by the extra cloud cover, at times only reaching the low 80s. The showers of the day will be what is left of Tropical Depression Harold so while scattered in nature, some heavy rain can be expected at time.

Tuesday we’re watching for a southern system to stall and if that is the case, showers will likely be off and on through most of the day. Highs remain seasonal around the 80-degree mark with some sunshine between clouds. On the flip side, if the stalled front remains to the east or doesn’t slow to a crawl, we’ll escape the rain. With an active tropic and several key players at large, some changes to the forecast can be expected this time of year.



In your extended forecast we look to dry out for a spell as temps slowly creep back up into the low to mid 80s. September has a way of being a rather dry month for us which we look to begin that trend a bit early. However, like every year, our forecasts depend greatly on the Atlantic Hurricane Season which reaches its average peak activity the week of September 10th. Tropical systems have a way of disrupting our normal weather patterns, adding difficulty to long range forecasts. In other words, stay tuned!



WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & Sct. Showers very late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

AM Sprinkles East, sunshine west, afternoon storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s / low 90s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine, humid, HOT. Storms north possible. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY

Hot & humid. PM Sct. Storms poss. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY

Mild with a few clouds. Hit & Miss showers. High in the mid 80s.

MONDAY

Sun & clouds. PM Storms. Highs in the low 80s

TUESDAY

Sct. Showers/PM T-storms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers. PM Sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and mild. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

