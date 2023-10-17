Tonight features mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping quickly into the upper 30s. A few instances of frost are possible in some of the sheltered valleys.

Wednesday sees the sunshine returning. It’ll be a cold start for the kids heading out to the school bus, however, a nice warm-up is on the way with high pressure in control as we jump up into the lower 60s. The sunshine will certainly feel good with it being largely absent to us over the last few days!

Thursday continues our warming trend, as we will see partly sunny skies to begin the day. Temperatures will warm up into the middle 60s for high temperatures, but by the afternoon, clouds will begin to be on the increase as our next system approaches. A stray isolated shower or two will be possible late, but most shower activity should hold off until after midnight.

Friday brings the showers back, as well as that gloomy feel subsequently, with mostly cloudy skies and showers likely at times. We’ll see high temperatures only in the middle 50s. With a front crossing, our wind will pick up, which will linger through the overnight hours.

Bridge Day unfortunately continues to shape up to be a dreary day with occasional light showers, especially early. A bit of a breeze in the morning should subside during the afternoon but high temperatures will be held down with the clouds, as we only make it into the middle 50s.

Sunday continues the risk for a few showers, with the best chance over the mountains. We should see some afternoon clearing in the valleys, but high temperatures will be chilly in the lower to middle 50s – we should be in the middle 60s this time of the year for highs! Sunday night has the potential to bring our first widespread frost into the region with low temperatures in the middle 30s under mostly clear skies – if you have any outdoor vegetation, keep this in mind!

Monday sees the sunshine make a big return, but temperatures will be slow to rebound with a northerly breeze in place, as highs only reach the upper 50s.

Tuesday continues the sunny trend, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s with high pressure in control.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to moderate a bit from the cold temperatures we have experienced recently and we should return to closer to normal for this time of year in the lower to middle 60s. Our pattern looks a bit calmer as well, with the looks of drier days ahead and less unsettled days as our pattern becomes a bit less active for the second half of October. As always, you can download the StormTracker 59 app, which has the interactive radar available for you to zoom in on your location so you can see any bad weather heading toward your direction – completely free!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chilly! Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, increasing clouds late. Isolated shower before midnight. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers likely at times. Cool and gloomy. Highs in the middle 50s.

BRIDGE DAY

Scattered showers likely, especially early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Early sprinkles, some PM clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, some morning frost possible! Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine and more warmth, with highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.