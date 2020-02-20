Super Six stays at Wheeling Park

WHEELING, WV (WVNS) — The WVSSAC announced on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 the West Virginia High School Super Six State tournament will stay at Wheeling Park High School for the next four years.

This showcase hosts playoff football winners from across the state. Bluefield was hoping to be selected as the host of the Super Six after Mitchell Stadium was named America’s Best High School Football Stadium.

This tournament is held annually. This year, the 2020 tournament will be held from December 4 through the 5.

