Superintendent gives students day off due to road closure, COVID-19 vaccines for staff

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Students in one local county experienced a traditional snow day on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Summers County Superintendent David Warvel decided to give students the day off. He made the decision Thursday night, after hearing of a major road closure in the county limits.

Warvel also said a lot of the teachers got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and they called out sick after showing symptoms.

“We also don’t have enough coverage from subs,” Warvel said. “Then we had 10 people who could go to Rainelle [Friday] to get their vaccines, so we thought: ‘Let’s just call this a day.'”

Warvel said he and the county’s board of education want kids to return to school five days a week by Mar. 1.