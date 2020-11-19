Surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations at GVMC, across the state

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMC) confirm a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations as cases across the state continue to rise.

According to GVMC, the hospital is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients, five of which are in the ICU. Two of the 15 patients are currently on ventilators.

As community spread remains an issue across West Virginia, a small number of employees have also tested positive. All affected employees are quarantining in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Restrictions have been put in place for visitation.

GVMC Administrators say in a statement that, “We are extremely proud of the many ways our staff and physicians have risen to the challenges presented by COVID-19. They continue to work tirelessly to care for our patients, each other, and our community. Each of them deserves our endless gratitude.”

Hospital staff continues to urge residents to help stop the spread of coronavirus by practicing social distancing and wearing masks properly.

More information about restrictions at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center visit their website.