PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Magistrate Division 2 race was another race 59News watched during the primary election. Susan Honaker defended her seat against Perry Richmond.

Honaker said she is looking forward to continuing fighting for victims of crime.

“We are going to continue to take care of our kids that have been abused. We are going to make sure the law is applied and just is served,” Honaker said.

Honaker said she is so grateful for the support from Mercer County.