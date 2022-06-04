BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Andrew Wayne Miller was taken into custody by Beckley Police Department Detectives and Officers shortly after 10:00 o’clock Saturday morning.

Miller was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Hargrove Street Apartments in Beckley.

The victim was sent to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. He is in stable condition.

Miller was arrested Saturday morning by the Beckley Police without incident.

He will face charges for Malicious Wounding, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon, and three counts of Wanton Endangerment.