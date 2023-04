BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– An arrest is made following the April 22nd shooting on Sheridan Avenue in Beckley.

In a release from the Beckley Police Department, at around noon on Thursday, April 27, Detectives arrested Chevaugn Akeem Gray.

Gray was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Detectives said in the release that additional charges and arrests are anticipated concerning the incident.

