IAEGER, WV (WVNS) — An arrest in a drug investigation was made in McDowell County on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Harvey Haywood, Jr., 40, of Iaeger, is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Dwelling for Selling a Controlled Substance.

Haywood was arrested by officers with the Iaeger Police Department and McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Steve Cox.

Haywood was released on a $20,000 bond. He is currently awaiting trial.