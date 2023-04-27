GHENT, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia’s beloved Greenbrier will be hosting the lovely Concours d’Elegance to celebrate the rich history of the automobile.

According to greenbrierconcours.com, this will be a three-day event starting Friday, May 5 and ending Sunday, May 7, 2023. This year is expected to be even bigger and better than previous years by culminating 100 of the world’s best collector cars to be judged on Sunday.

This year’s schedule:

Friday, May 5 9 a.m. – The Summit Drive 5 p.m. – Welcome Reception

Saturday, May 6 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Ferrari Test Drive Experience 10 a.m. – Cars and Cocktails 3 p.m. – Packard Motor Car Company Seminar 6 p.m. – Charitable Dinner

Sunday, May 7 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Ferrari Test Drive Experience 10 a.m. – Sunday Concours



For more information, visit The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance – Welcome to The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance.