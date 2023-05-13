BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The month-long Rhododendron Festival continued in Beckley on Saturday.

Saturday’s Festival Activities were highlighted by Sweet Treats at the Intermodal Gateway.

Festival goers could sample some new and favorite deserts, but during the festival emergency responders held their Emergency Preparedness Fair.

The idea behind holding the Emergency Preparedness Fair during the Sweet Treats event was to reach as many people as possible, and remind them to have a plan for when disaster strikes.

From Natural Disasters to house fires, it pays to have a plan.

“We want to make sure our community stays healthy and stays well so we’re out here today as part of the community and some leaders in the community to give advice to folks, some good information,” said Lt. Chris Lanna, a firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department.

“Singing for God and being able to come here and have the opportunity to sing and just eat and have fun,” said young Zaylon Burks, who was part of the New Hope Baptist Youth Choir that performed.

The Rhododendron festival continues Tuesday, May 15, 2023 in Beckley with a Rhododendron Painting Class.