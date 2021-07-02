Swimming lessons offered for kids in Raleigh County

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS)– Summertime is here and many kids will be hitting the pools. Employees with the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority are holding swim lessons at Lake Stephens.

This is a six session class for children two and up. The class will cost $50 plus taxes. Mark Cohn is the Events Coordinator at Lake Stephens. He said the goal of the course is to make kids feel confident in their swimming skills.

“To be confident swimmers. That’s one of the biggest things because some people never learn how to swim and they want to learn and that is what this class is for. Particularly, we want people to have a strength in swimming,” Cohn said.

Cohn said this skill could save your life or others. Swim lessons will begin July 10 2021. If you are interested in signing-up, call 304-934-5323 or email them at rcpraevents@gmail.com.