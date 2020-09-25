Taco Bell opens new franchise in Beaver

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A business opening its doors in the age of the coronavirus pandemic is always good news. A fast food chain opening a new location in Raleigh County is no different.

Taco Bell opened its newest franchise on Ritter Drive in Beaver Wednesday, September 25, 2020. The restaurant is built on the same lot where the former Long John Silvers used to stand.

Management said they are only operating its drive thru and keeping their dining room closed until further notice. However, they are currently exploring options for carry-out service.

The Beaver location is open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. Those wanting breakfast there may have to wait until 2021.

The franchise is hiring all positions. Those interested can apply here.