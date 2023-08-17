FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The TAHOE Farm Club is a non-profit group of volunteers with a passion for farm, machine, and antique history. The club raises money throughout the year for the Ronald McDonald House, children with illnesses, their families, and so much more.

Bill Shafer and 27 year member Richard Morgan says it’s about preserving the history and passing that knowledge and joy to the younger generations. All while giving back to the community as much as they can. From antique car shows to the tractor exhibit at the State Fair of West Virginia, they love what they do.

Morgan said, “I’ve been in this club for 27 years and I had to work for two kids. All this, the money we raised, everything’s all for the kids. And that’s. That’s what it’s for.”

Shafer lit up with a smile talking about the tractor he grew up around and had the chance to restore with his son. The 1949 Ford Tractor sits proudly among other well preserved farm equipment for exhibition.

One 16 year old member came to the fair with a steam tractor he built from scratch.

The teen tractor enthusiast and TAHOE Club member will make a return to the fair on Saturday for a demonstration of his impressive steam and coal powered machine. A sight you won’t want to miss.

For more on the TAHOE Farm Club including upcoming events and fundraisers, visit the groups Facebook page.