Take on 2020 with a splash at the Fayette station polar bear plunge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Some like to bring in the New Year with champagne, a party, or a kiss at midnight. For some daredevils, the only way to celebrate is with a Winter splash.

Executive Director of the Fayetteville Visitors Center, Tabitha Stover, said the Fayette Station Polar Plunge has been around since before she accepted her position.

“Every year, it’s a tradition in Fayetteville to go down to Fayette Station and take a dip in the New River on New Years Day,” Stover said.

Instead of waiting for the strike of midnight, participants will be anxiously wait for 1 p.m. on New Years Day.

“It’s goofy, people just dipping in the water,” Stover said. “I think this is a unique place where people love adventure and love community and gathering together. It’s just a good fit for our town.”

Adventurers will start getting their feet wet at one but participants can come around 12:45 p.m. to sign waivers and enjoy some Hot Chocolate thanks to Generation New River.

Remember to dress appropriately.

“It’s kind of an anything goes, you know, try to use common sense,” Stover said. “We’ve seen some wacky wear so we’ll see what people show up in.”

So forget about your New Years Resolutions and rinse off 2019 in the New River.