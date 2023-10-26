TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Talcott Elementary School will be holding a dedication for its newly renovated gymnasium this Saturday at 10 AM.

The gym, which was originally built in the 1930s, has recently undergone extensive renovations in order to provide more space for students. The new gymnasium will be called the Dallas “Budd” Mann gymnasium after the legendary basketball coach.

Special events for the dedication will include a spokesperson from the Mann family speaking on Coach Budd’s impact on Basketball in the area, and a walkthrough from former Pirates to see how their old stomping grounds have been given new life.

Following the dedication on Saturday, a special assembly will be held on Monday to hand over the gymnasium to the current generation of Talcott Pirates.