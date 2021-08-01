Talent Show to come to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Do you have any talents you want to show off to your community? If your answer to that question is yes, you’re in luck!

A talent show is coming to the city of Beckley.

Keith Arnold is a stand-up comedian who goes by the name Gitrite. He is looking for talent for the show. He said he is looking for rappers, dancers, singers, and much more.

“I am really excited because there is a lot of talent out here,” Arnold said.



Auditions will be held on August 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. Talent will need to have their own music or tell the DJ what song they plan on performing.

The actual talent show will be on September 25, 2021 and starts at 7 p.m.