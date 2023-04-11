GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Concord University’s staff is coming together to develop and present an artistic event revolving around wildlife.

According to Lindsey Byars of the CU Advancement Office, the community is invited to experience a collaborative musical and narrative event on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in the H.C. Paul Studio Theater in the Alexander Fine Arts Center.

Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and Camille Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals will be presented, accompanied with visual art that was inspired by these works. Dr. Anthony Patricia and Dr. Gabriel Rieger from the English Department will narrate the performance, while music professor Dr. Jacob Womack and CACD Director Sheila Womack will provide piano music.

Art from professors Kevin Bennington, James Biggs, and Chase Bowman of the Art Department will also be presented throughout the performance as well.

The event is free but the seating is limited. To reserve a seat, visit Tales of the Animals (concord.edu).