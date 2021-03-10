Tamarack displays work of young artists

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The work of young artists is on display at the best of West Virginia. Students from all over the Mountain State submitted their work to be displayed at Tamarack.

As a way to honor their talent and hard work, employees at Tamarack decided to dedicate an exhibit just for them. Mandy Lash is the Gallery Director at Tamarack who feels it is important to support the passion of young artists.

“So we really like to encourage any young artist to continued to make work and submit it because it might turn into a full time career for them or it might be a passion that they can later turn into a livelihood,” Lash said.

The exhibit remains open until March 29, 2021. Lash encourages students to submit their work year round through Tamarack’s website.