Tamarack hosts new art gallery exhibit celebrating beauty of Appalachia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Tamarack had an open house on Saturday Jan. 11 to showcase their new art exhibit in their gallery. The theme of the exhibit is Critters and Hollers: Art Celebrating the Beauty of Appalachia.

Gallery manager Mandy Lash said this is a great way to showcase the local artist and their talent.

“We really hope to celebrate the beauty of Appalachia and it’s wonderful animals and it’s beautiful scenes,” Lash said.

The Critters and Hollers art exhibit will be at Tamarack until February 23. Tamarack is now open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.