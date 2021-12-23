Tamarack Marketplace bustling with shoppers looking for unique gifts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The last-minute holiday scramble for gifts is on. Tamarack Marketplace is reminding you to put them on your list of stops when checking names off your list.

Tamarack representatives said they have a special selection of gifts exclusive to the Mountain State for any budget and person on your list, old or young. They added shopping for unique and exclusive West Virginia merchandise not only means you’ll find something irreplaceable, but you’ll also be supporting local artisans and the economy as well.

“Here we represent all 55 counties in West Virginia so you’re not just benefiting here, in Beckley West Virginia. You’re benefiting all of West Virginia by shopping here,” Marketing Director Jennifer Fritz said. “Even if you’re not necessarily looking for something that West Virginia made, everything here is very unique for that person that has everything.”

Fritz added they’ve seen an increase of shoppers, many are travelers passing through but also a lot of locals.

Tamarack will be open Friday, December 24, 2021 from 10-4p.m. and closed on Christmas Day. They will return to normal business hours on Sunday, December 26, 2021.