Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown

Tamarack showcasing local artists

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Every weekend at Tamarack, they showcase a new local artist and allow them to demonstrate how they create their masterpieces. This weekend artist Nancy O’Farrell showed off her artwork made from Dichroick glass.

O’Farrell said she created pottery before turning to Dichroic glass because she wanted to try something new.

“I buy sheets of dichroic glass and I cut it and layer it and melt it in the kiln to make jewelry and wall hangings,” O’Farrell said.

The next artist demonstration at Tamarack will be Friday, November 22, and will feature work from pottery maker Denise Heckel and jeweler Christine Keller.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New hydropanels to help create clean drinking water in McDowell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hydropanels to help create clean drinking water in McDowell County"

Two local men inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two local men inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame"

Hospice VA Care Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice VA Care Conference"

Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV"

GeoBee held in Tazewell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GeoBee held in Tazewell County"

Ceremony unveils new exhibits at John Henry Historical Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ceremony unveils new exhibits at John Henry Historical Park"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News