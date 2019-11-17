Tamarack showcasing local artists

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Every weekend at Tamarack, they showcase a new local artist and allow them to demonstrate how they create their masterpieces. This weekend artist Nancy O’Farrell showed off her artwork made from Dichroick glass.

O’Farrell said she created pottery before turning to Dichroic glass because she wanted to try something new.

“I buy sheets of dichroic glass and I cut it and layer it and melt it in the kiln to make jewelry and wall hangings,” O’Farrell said.

The next artist demonstration at Tamarack will be Friday, November 22, and will feature work from pottery maker Denise Heckel and jeweler Christine Keller.