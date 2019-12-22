Tamarack shows How the Grinch Stole Christmas to get people in the holiday spirit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Tamarack was helping families get in the Christmas spirit on Saturday Dec. 21. They held the first ever Christmas “Whobilation” where families could come watch Dr. Suess’ classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. After the movie kids were able to decorate their own Santa hat.

Creative Development Associate Lindsay Toney said it brought her so much joy seeing the kids have fun during the activities.

“Getting to see these kids getting to do hands on activities and getting to embrace our theater space, it’s just a lovely space and venue,” Toney said. “Seeing their smiles when everything is over at the end of the day just brings so much warmth to my heart.”

Toney said if you were unable to make the Christmas event keep an eye out on Facebook for other events coming up during the new year.