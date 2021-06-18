Tamarack to celebrate West Virginia Day by extending Courtyard Concert hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With West Virginia’s 158th birthday birthday a few days away, one of the state’s more popular tourist destinations is hosting events to celebrate the occasion.

Tamarack will be extending its Courtyard Concert Series and opening up their new art exhibit on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Marketing Director Leah Dunmyer said it will feature some of the best artists in West Virginia.

“As a business that celebrates West Virginia daily, it is very important for us to do things that celebrate West Virginia Day,” Dunmyer said. “With our courtyard concert series we have every weekend we are going to be extending that.”

Gallery Director Mandy Lash agreed.

“It is a great way for us to celebrate… and to see the insane talents the artist have,” Lash said.



The Courtyard Concert Series will be from noon to 5:30 p.m.