GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Tamarack will be hosting the Annual Champions of Children’s Awards Dinner in late April.

According to Just for Kids Advocacy Center Executive Director Scott Miller, this event is organized to honor heroes of child advocacy that are not often recognized for their work. With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, Just for Kids hosts this dinner every April.

This year’s champions will include:

Tim Vickers – Lead Forensic Interviewer for Just for Kids who has dedicated his career helping children experiencing trauma.

Rick and Theresa Hutchens – Loving grandparents who will share their granddaughter’s experience with Just for Kids.

Bikers Against Child Abuse – A motorcycle club with the golden mission to help children feel safe and supported as they seek justice.

Margaret Hoelzer – A child sexual abuse survivor, three-time Olympian, and National Advocacy Center Spokesperson.

Friday, April 28, the event will be located at the Tamarack Conference Center from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner will be $75 per person and will include registration to Margaret Hoelzer’s workshop. $500 table reservations will also be available

Margaret Hoelzer’s Workshop will kickoff the event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will present an opportunity for team members, CAC staff and other stakeholders to discuss with her how CAC staff and MDT members can be more effective when working with children/families.

This is an opportunity for the community to gain a deeper understanding of the essential work that Child Advocacy Centers play in protecting our children, and, celebrate the valuable work that individuals provide in making a difference for kids. Scott Miller, Justice for Kids Executive Director

Tickets for the Awards Dinner can be purchased online at (www.jfkChampions2023.com) or by contacting Just for Kids at (info@jfkwv.com) (304-255-4834).