‘Tarzan’ performers to take the stage

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Performers with Theatre West Virginia are getting ready to join the jungle this weekend.

‘Tarzan’ opens Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Grandview Amphitheater. Scott Hill is the General Manager of Theatre West Virginia. He said it is great to see performers and audience members back enjoying local theater.

“People are grateful to see each other, so the audiences are good, they’re happy. We’re outside so they feel safe and it’s just been a great experience,” said Hill.

The production runs through Saturday, July 31, 2021. Tickets can be bought online or at the theater box office.