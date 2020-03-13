Task force formed in Greenbrier County in preparation for potential coronavirus

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Community leaders in Greenbrier County formed a task force ahead of the potential spread of coronavirus.

The task force was formed Thursday, March 12, 2020. It’s made up of workers in health care, education, government, business, transportation, non-profits, and churches. The group will meet three days a week during a conference call. The task force will release information on social and print media to keep everyone informed.

Members of the task force added if your organization would like to receive COVID-19 updates specific to Greenbrier County, send an email with your name, organizational affiliation, and phone number to info@ggltrc.org