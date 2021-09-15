Taste of our Towns canceled as COVID cases rise in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A popular food festival in Lewisburg was canceled on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The 37th Annual Taste of our Towns, also known as TOOT, was supposed to take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The organization made the cancelation announcement on their Facebook page, saying after careful consideration, organizers don’t believe they can safely hold the event.

TOOT is a festival featuring food tastings from local restaurants and brings close to 10,000 people to Lewisburg each year. The event has taken place on the second Saturday in October since 1984 and is one of Carnegie Hall’s largest fundraisers.

CEO Cathy Rennard said, “I don’t see this as a financial decision so much as a community health and wellbeing decision. Of course, we will have to be creative in our efforts to replace the lost income but the Carnegie board, staff and TOOT committee is confident that cancellation is the right course of action. We will see you in October 2022!”

The announcement was made just minutes after the Bridge Day commission voted to move forward with the Annual Bridge Day event in Fayetteville, which will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021.