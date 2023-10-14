LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Cold air and changing seasons call for local festivals. Saturday, October 14th, 2023, was the 37th Annual Taste of Our Towns Festival in downtown Lewisburg.

Many vendors were set up for the festival, which is a fundraiser for Carnegie Hall. Live music, food vendors and other types of entertainment were also available for the public to enjoy.

The food is not only for sustaining health, but is also a culture for many people around West Virginia. Brenan, a chef for Blackwell’s Catering, described what they have to offer when it comes to food.

“We’re doing carnitas tacos, and we also have local, winter squash and flatbread pizzas,” said Brenan. “So, we’re just here enjoying the day.”

The streets were filled with an immense amount of people enjoying craft beers, music, and a variety of different foods.

Aside from all of the enjoyment, the festival was also helping those in need. Many nonprofit organizations were set up along the streets giving citizens information about the services they provide.

Leivasy People’s Place was one of the vendors providing many different types of food to the public. Downa Griffith, Member of Leivasy People’s Place, talked about the organization and her experience with the festival so far.

“It’s for anyone, they can come down to eat or take a hot meal home with them,” said Griffith. “We love to feed people. This is the first time I’ve been here and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a wonderful day and we’ve seen a lot of people we know.”

All day long the streets were filled with conversation and community. Taste of Our Towns provided a warming atmosphere that is perfect for a cold fall day.