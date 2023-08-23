BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Tax season is finally coming to a close, which means we are getting closer to the final deadlines for tax extensions.

For corporate taxes, LLCs, and S corporations; the 2023 tax extension deadline is on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The deadline for individual taxes, however, is on Monday, October 16, 2023.

A local tax advisor said people run into a common mistake with tax extensions that is important to remember for next time.

“It’s a big misconception that when you file an extension, you’re filing an extension both on time to file your tax return and time to make the payment, but your payment is still due on April 15th,” said Tony Martin, owner of TR Tax.

Martin added it’s a good idea to keep track all year long of pay stubs, possible write-offs, or consult help with a specialist when it comes to taxes.