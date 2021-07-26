Tax free weekend expected help families with back to school shopping

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Just in time for back to school shopping, West Virginia’s tax free weekend is approaching.

Beginning Friday, July 30th, West Virginia shoppers are getting an extra incentive to spend some money, tax free shopping.

“We’re anticipating a bigger impact this year because we have more shopping opportunities with Gabe’s opening up a few months ago and now Goodwill opening up. I think it’s going to have a bigger impact in Bluefield than it has in year’s past,” said Jim Spencer, Executive Director of the Economic Development Authority.

Spencer because more shopping options are opening up, tax free sales could quickly surpass Black Friday and Christmas shopping. Certain clothes under 125 dollars, certain school supplies under 50 dollars, sports equipment under under 150 dollars will be eligible for the tax free weekend.

More items eligible for tax free are listed below:

Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less

Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less



What items of clothing qualify?

“Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel. What types of items qualify as school supplies?

School supplies include only the following items: binders; book bags; calculators;

cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers;

folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila); glue, paste, and paste sticks;

highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks;

paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila

paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other

school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and

writing tablets.

Items not included in this list are taxable.

“School supplies” does not include any item purchased for use in a trade or business.

What types of items qualify as school instructional material?

School instructional material includes only the following items: reference books,

reference maps and globes, textbooks, and workbooks.

Items not included in this list are taxable. “School instructional material” does

not include any material purchased for use in a trade or business.

“Now there’s more opportunities to shop, again with those two stores here being open in Bluefield. They weren’t open last Black Friday or Christmas season so this will be the first test of having an opportunity like this to draw in more shoppers and if you gauge by going by the parking lot, the parking lot seems full so they’ve had good sales thus far and we’re looking forward to growing that even further,” Spencer said.