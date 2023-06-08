WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County tax records show Governor Jim Justice owes more than half a million dollars in personal property taxes.

Records at the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Tax Department show Governor Justice owes around $641,000 for personal property taxes for the 2021 and 2022 tax years.

The West Virginia Auditor’s Office certified a number of Justice’s real estate properties for auction on June 16, 2023 because of unpaid taxes.

Tax office records shows Justice owes around $200,000 in Wyoming County for unpaid real estate taxes.