Taxi Service during the Holiday Service

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Holiday season is the perfect time to be with friends and family. It’s a nice time to gather around loved ones and catch up on your daily lives. While reminiscing with love ones it is very popular to have an occasional drink or two.

The owner of New River Taxi Service wants people to be safe this holiday, they are offering 24/7 taxi services.

“I don’t want to see anybody get hurt, I dont want to see anybody hurt nobody, I don’t want to see any accidents. If you want to go out and party do it professionally. You party we drive,” Owner of New River Taxis Donald Abner stated in the release.

During this time many people decide to drink and then get behind the wheel. Abner tells 59News that it is ok to drink but if you need a ride home, to call a service for a ride. Abner also wants to remind people that a taxi is cheaper then a DUI. The New River Taxi Service will be offering 24/7 rides up into the New Year.