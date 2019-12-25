Taxi Service during the Holiday Service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Holiday season is the perfect time to be with friends and family. It’s a nice time to gather around loved ones and catch up on your daily lives. While reminiscing with love ones it is very popular to have an occasional drink or two.

The owner of New River Taxi Service wants people to be safe this holiday, they are offering 24/7 taxi services.

“I don’t want to see anybody get hurt, I dont want to see anybody hurt nobody, I don’t want to see any accidents. If you want to go out and party do it professionally. You party we drive,” Owner of New River Taxis Donald Abner stated in the release.

During this time many people decide to drink and then get behind the wheel. Abner tells 59News that it is ok to drink but if you need a ride home, to call a service for a ride. Abner also wants to remind people that a taxi is cheaper then a DUI. The New River Taxi Service will be offering 24/7 rides up into the New Year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system"

Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News