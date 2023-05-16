Shady Spring, WV (WVNS) – Announced back in 2021, Bluefield State University officially added women’s wrestling to their collegiate sports.

After signing Brooke Richards as their first head coach, they hit the road to find their newest members. They didn’t need to look far as a senior from Shady Spring was waiting in the wings.

Senior Tayla Grove from Shady Spring High School officially signed to be the newest member of the Big Blue family, joined by Head Coach Anthony Shrewsberry, friends, and family.

Grove said when she first heard about Bluefield State adding a women’s wrestling program, she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“Anthony told me at the beginning of the year that Bluefield State was looking to get a girl’s wrestling team. I was all excited about it, I couldn’t wait,” Grove said.

Grove is hoping to continue the success she had in high school. While at Shady Spring, she finished 3rd at the Girl’s State Tournament in 2020 and 2023.

Grove is also a two-time academic All-American, which is awarded to someone with a 3.5 cumulative GPA and a winning varsity record.

As for why she chose Bluefield State, Grove said she wanted to stay close to home.

“I did not want to go out of state because of my family. Bluefield State was close but not too close. Whenever I went to visit, I knew I was going to go there,” Grove said.

Grove now hopes to continue both her collegiate career and education into Bluefield State. She said she hopes to become a mental health therapist in the future.

As for her wrestling career, she said her success first starts with getting to know the team.

“It’s a whole new thing, probably going to get lost quite a bit, but I don’t want to fail so I’m going to study really hard. I really want to understand the girls, be on friendship level with them. I don’t know them they’re from different states,” Grove said.