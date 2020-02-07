Tazewell collects supplies for people in Richlands

TAZEWELL, WV (WVSN) — People in the town of Tazewell is collecting supplies to donate to their neighbors in Richlands. They are accepting any cleaning supplies, paper towels, and bottled water.

Officials told 59News they need anything you can think of to help the people in Richlands start to recover. Amanda Hoops, the Director of Tazewell Today, said she does not know how long this process will take.

“They can’t even begin the cleanup effort until all the waters have receded from the Clinch and they’re actually able to see the damage and what the cleanup effort will actually take,” Hoops said.

Donations can be brought to the Police Department in Tazewell, as well as the Between Friends gift shop. Any donations can help their cause.