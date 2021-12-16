Tazewell County addresses school threat rumors

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — TikTok videos on the internet are linked to rumors of school threats in Tazewell County.

According to the Tazewell Virginia Police Department Facebook Page, rumors regarding a potential school threat started surfacing on the evening of Wednesday, December 16, 2021. It was determined the rumors were the result of TikTok videos that were shared with students in Tazewell County. After further investigation, the police department said there are no threats to the schools in Tazewell County.

Out of an abundance of caution, school security has been increased. The Tazewell Virginia Police Department urged parents to speak with their children about the appropriate use of social media. They also said to encourage your children to share any information about threats or possible threats to administration or a parent.